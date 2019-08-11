Wanderers extend lead at top

Be Forward Wanderers have opened a five point gap at the top of the TNM Super League standings following a 2-0 comfortable win over Ntopwa on Sunday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Goals from Mike Kaziputa and Babatunde Adepoju were enough to maximise chances for the Lali lubani side of finishing the first round of the league while on the summit.

Adepoju who hails from Nigeria has now taken his goal tally to 12 as he is a leading scorer in the flagship league.

Following the win over the debutants, Nomads have 33 points from 16 games with Kamuzu Barracks coming second with 28 points with two matches remaining to fulfil 15 assignments each of the first half of the 16 team top tier.

Ntopwa are second from the bottom with 10 points from 14 matches played and if they will not pull up their socks then they are likely to be demoted to the lower league.

Elsewhere, Lazarus Nyemera and Mphatso Philimon were on target as Silver Strikers thumped Mlatho Mponela 2-1 at Silver Stadium to move up to third on the log with 28 points from half of the league’s matches.

Mponela whose lone consolation goal came from Hassan Upindi are third from the bottom of the log with 11 points just two points above 16th ranked Dwangwa United.