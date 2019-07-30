The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has identified 40 Malawi U-17 players to go into camp on Monday.

The 40 players will go for a four-day Pre-Camp training as Malawi starts its preparations for the forthcoming COSAFA Youth Championship.

FAM coaches selected the players during a two-day Inter-Regional Tournament held at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre last weekend.

“It was a great exercise as 80 players from the four football regions competed for places in the Pre- Camp squad. Those selected did well and will now have to fight for places in the last 30,” FAM Technical Director John Kaputa said.

After the 4-day pre-camp training, Under 17 national coach Dekleck Nsakakuona is expected to come up with the final 30-member squad that will first go through Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test at College of Medicine to determine their real ages before going into full camp.

Malawi will host this year’s U-17 Cosafa Tournament in Blantyre from 26th September to 5th October.