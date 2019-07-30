Malawians asked to contribute K13m for Ngolongoliwa funeral

The Mulhakho wa Alhomwe has asked people in the country to help the cultural grouping raise K13 million for the funeral of Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

The traditional leader will be buried on Wednesday but the grouping has said it needs K13 million for the ceremony.

“Following the loss of our beloved paramount, Mulhakho wa Alhomwe would like to appeal to all members to contribute towards the funeral expenses,” Mulhako wa Alhomwe chief executive officer Muchanankhwaye Mpuluka said at a press briefing.

Chairman of Mulhako wa Alhomwe Leston Mulli hailed the departed chief as a unifying figure who spearheaded development projects in several districts in the Southern Region as well as in other areas across Malawi.

The funeral ceremony for Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa who died on Sunday will take place tomorrow at Mtundawosema headquarters, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo.

The Peter Mutharika administration on Monday ordered that the traditional leader should be accorded military honours.

Mutharika is also expected to attend the funeral ceremony.