UTM not ruling out coalition with MCP

Saulos Chilima’s UTM is not ruling out an alliance with Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should the High Court nullify the 2019 presidential elections.

UTM Spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga told Malawi24 that anything is possible when asked on the prospects of an alliance with opposition MCP.

“First things first, priority now is to have or see the case in court finalised. Other logistical arrangements are for another time,” said Malunga.

UTM is currently working together with MCP in challenging the results of the Malawi presidential elections.

The two parties have also joined arms in calling for Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for her role in the elections that saw Peter Mutharika being declared a winner.

It is, however, said that talks of an alliance between the two parties fell off prior to the May polls because MCP’s presidential candidate, Chakwera refused to be UTM’s runningmate.

Likewise, it is speculated that Chilima insisted in leading the alliance.

This, some quarters have argued, handed the presidency to Peter Mutharika on a silver platter and that failure to form an electoral alliance would not bring any differences in the results if the courts rule in favour of a rerun.