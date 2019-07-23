Mzuzu vendors happy with demo cancellation

Vendors in Mzuzu have welcomed the Human Rights Defenders Coalition’s (HRDC) decision to cancel demonstrations which were scheduled for today.

According to the vendors, their businesses are affected when there are protests.

One of the vendors from Mzuzu main market old hardware Makayiko Msiska said demonstrations are giving them nothing at the end of the day.

“We came here in town to make money through business, we are always affected with these demonstrations because the market remain closed and our customers can’t buy our goods since they stay at home for safety,” said Msiska.

Another lady who runs her business at Mataifa Market Joice Mlenga agreed with Msiska in a separate interview.

“We are even failing to pay our workers just because of these demos. Where are we going to get money? Even customers from Lilongwe and Blantyre stopped coming just because that they are afraid of demonstrations,” she said.

HRDC planned to hold demonstrations every Tuesday and Thursday to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

On Monday afternoon, HRDC Timothy Mtambo said they will only conduct the Thursday demonstrations because preparations for the Tuesday protests were not finalised in time.

Previous demonstrations in Mzuzu were characterised by acts of violence such as arson attacks, pelting stones on buildings, looting and blocking roads.