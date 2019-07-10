Women march for Ansah

Thousands of women in Blantyre joined the ‘IamJaneAnsah’ demonstrations to show solidarity with the under fire Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

The women took part in the protests organised by the Forum for Concerned Women which is led by Seodi White who is also Chief Director at the Public Sector Reforms Management Unit.

The forum organized the protests days after anti-Ansah demonstrators marched in several districts in the country to demand the resignation of the MEC chairperson.

The pro-Ansah protesters wore t-shirts written ‘IamJaneAnsah’ and carried placards denouncing the criticism Ansah has faced as they marched from Old Town Hall to Blantyre City Council offices where they presented a petition.

Speaking during the peaceful protests, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navitcha said Ansah will not resign as MEC Chairperson.

Navitcha added that the MEC chairperson has been persecuted a lot because she is a woman and the women were fighting for her cause.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey who is also Presidential Adviser on Women Affairs joined the protests.

The DPP’s Peter Mutharika was declared winner of the presidential elections but opposition and activists says the polls were rigged.