Game on: Nyamilandu to face Mwenda challenge for FAM presidency

Current Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Vice President James Mwenda has revealed his bid to challenge incumbent Walter Nyamilandu for the top position in elections scheduled for December this year.

With Nyamilandu seemingly having a firm grip on the top football leadership position, Mwenda has joined Alupheous Chipanga who declared his interest to contest for the position last year.

Speaking to the media on Sunday during a press briefing in Lilongwe, Mwenda, who has fallen out with his boss, said he has made the decision after consulting the football fraternity.

“I will contest for the position of FAM president later this year. The decision has been made upon consulting all football stakeholders.”

“I am contesting alone, I am not supporting any candidate but I am willing to work with every member who will make it into the committee,” he said.

It had not been clear all along if Nyamilandu, who has been consolidating his position for the past 16 years, would be challenged by his own Vice President, who has now returned to haunt the current FIFA Council member.

The current FA boss, who is yet to confirm his candidature, is likely to seek re-election once his term of office expires this year.

It has been reported that, though not clear on his position, Nyamilandu will be announcing that he will contest again for the presidency, a position he has been using since 2004.