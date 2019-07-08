68 arrested for looting, injuring police officers

… 55 bicycles recovered

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has arrested 68 people for looting and injuring police officers during the post-election demonstrations last week.

According to the law enforcers, 39 people were arrested in Lilongwe, 11 in Rumphi and 18 in Mzuzu.

The law enforcers have recovered 55 out of 231 bicycles which were stolen from Mzuzu ADD offices on Thursday. They have also recovered four computer monitors and two CPUs.

In a statement on Sunday, National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said the perpetrators will answer various cases as individuals in court.

During demonstrations in Karonga, Rumphi, Zomba, Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu on Thursday, protesters looted shops, blocked roads, harassed bystanders and set government buildings on fire.

Kadadzera in the statement condemned the violence and warned Malawians against spreading social media messages which propagate hate and violence.

“MPS calls on Malawians to say not violence, looting, and theft in disguise of demonstrations,” he said.

Kadadzera the assured people in the country of their safety and security saying the law enforcers are vigilant in making sure that everything is under control and they have put in place strategies to ensure that citizens are able to access public services.