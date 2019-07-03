UDF supports case against Mutharika’s election win | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

The United Democratic Front (UDF) says it wants justice to prevail in the election case as the party also suspects that the outcome of the May 21 elections was affected by irregularities.

Speaking to the local media, UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga suggested that the number of votes cast was inflated in the Eastern Region.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidential elections but the Malawi Congress Party and UTM are challenging results of the polls.

DPP’s Peter Mutharika got the most votes in the Eastern Region, scooping over 157,000 in Mangochi and more than 103,000 in Machinga.

On the election case which will resume at the end of this month, Ndanga said the party cannot file its own petition against the results of the elections but will follow the case which is in court.

He, however, said the party has not endorsed demonstrations which will take place on Thursday and Friday in several districts across the country.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have organised the protests which are aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah over her commission’s management of the May 21 presidential elections.