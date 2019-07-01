Ntcheu council elects chairperson | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Ntcheu District Council has elected Jumbe Kunimba Mambo, a UTM councillor for Gomani Chikuse ward, as the council’s chairperson.

Mambo defeated David Kwachela of Kasinje ward by 9 votes to 8 votes.

During the elections, Councillor Fryness Kampheni of Kandeu ward was voted as vice chairperson of the council.

In his acceptance speech, Mambo urged the fellow councillors to serve the purpose of their positions.

He said Members of parliament and councillors should build a good relationship and concentrate on developmental issues for the district as a whole.

He added that being a member of an opposition party does not mean he is going to derail government projects.

In his remarks, District Commissioner for Ntcheu Smart Gwedemula said new and old faces are all welcome to the district’s development projects.

“Councillors and MPs are encouraged to deliver better services to their people whom they voted for them as they promised voters during campaign period,” said Gwedemula.

Gwedemula urged councillors to put aside all political backgrounds that are obstacles to development and focus on implementing development projects to change people’s lives positively.