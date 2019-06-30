Chilima says Mutharika should join Anti-Ansah demos | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

UTM leader Saulos Chilima says President Peter Mutharika should join protests against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Jane Ansah since the president also complained that his votes were stolen.

The UTM president made the remarks at Njamba in Blantyre today where he held a rally to thank Malawians who voted for his party in the May 21 elections.

Mutharika who won the presidential election claimed recently that his votes were stolen in the Central Region.

Speaking at Njamba, Chilima said Mutharika’s remarks means he was also not satisfied with the outcome of the elections hence should join the protesters to force Ansah to resign.

“[Mutharika] is most welcome to demonstrate with us so that Ansah should resign. Everyone who is not happy with Ansah’s management of the elections should got to the streets on Thursday and Friday,” Chilima said.

He also urged Mutharika to fire Ansah if he wants the protests to stop.

On Ansah’s recent remarks that she won’t resign because the issue is in court, Chilima argued that no one has filed a petition asking the court to fire the MEC chair.

In his speech, Chilima also advised Mutharika to fire his intelligence team saying they lied to the president that some politicians were planning to bring Al-Shabbab into the country.

“When people give the president false information that can cause violence, they should be fired,” Chilima said.

During the rally, Chilima encouraged his supporters to continue believing in UTM’s vision to transform the country.

He said the party is established and will continue growing.