Ugandan comedian Teacher Mpamile pokes fun on Malawi post election events

Ugandan comedian Herbert Mendo Ssegujja alias Teacher Mpamile has weighed in on Malawi’s post election situation as he started his three day visit to the Southern African nation.

The 36 year old mocked Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson as a student absent from his tradition classroom based stand up comedy.

He went ahead to wonder why his female students are applying erasing fluid Tippex instead of lipstick.

Apparently, Tippex has become popular in Malawi as its use has sparked public outrage as its feared to have been done by eventual winners the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

There is a tight court case now in court where apparently the use of Tippex in the results of the elections. Pictures trending had shown initial Presidential results replaced over a spread Tippex.

The social media storm has seen the christening of the elections as “Tippex elections.”

Mpamile, popular over his mockery and mimicking to Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni. He is one of Africa’s popular comedians hugely followed on YouTube.