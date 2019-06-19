Kwezy, Sososo suspend services over demos

Kwezy and Sososo bus operators have temporarily suspended services due to post-election demonstrations to be conducted tomorrow.

The two bus operators announced on their respective Facebook pages that there will be no services tomorrow.

“We would like to inform our valued customers that our buses will not operate on 20/06/2019. This is due to the post-election demonstrations that will be conducted nationwide tomorrow, 20/06/19. We will resume business on 21/06/19. We apologise for any inconveniences caused,” Sososo Buses said.

While Kwezy Buses said: “Due to the countrywide demonstrations taking place tomorrow 20th June 2019, we regret to announce the suspension of our trips tomorrow Thursday 20th June 2019.

“Our normal trips resume on Friday 21st June 2019. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.”

Civil society organisations have organized the protests to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign due to irregularities in the May 21 elections.

The organisations say the outcome of the polls was affected by the use of tippex to doctor result sheets.

The demonstrations will be conducted in Mzuzu, Blantyre, Zomba and Lilongwe under theme ‘Restoring our destiny in Electoral Justice.’