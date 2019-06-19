Malawi got its independence in 1994 – Chimulirenji

It’s first foreign trip and first gaffe for Vice President Everton Chimulirenji who made a blunder at the US-Africa Business Summit in Mozambique.

While addressing delegates at the summit where he is representing President Peter Mutharika, Chimulirenji said Malawi got its independence in 1994.

“Malawi has enjoyed peace since her independence in 1994,” Chimulirenji told the summit.

The Southern African country indeed enjoys peace with a recent report ranking Malawi the third most peaceful country in Sub-saharan Africa. However, its independence came in 1964.

In 1994, the country held the first multiparty elections after 31 years of one party system.

The most recent elections were conducted last month and President Peter Mutharika emerged winner with Chimulirenji becoming Vice President.

During campaign for the elections, Chimulirenji also made a gaffe when he said Peter Mutharika died in 2012 instead of mentioning the president’s brother Bingu wa Mutharika who died while in power.

He also gave the wrong history of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) saying it started ruling in 2009.