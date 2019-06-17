MPs sworn-in

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and other newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) have today taken oaths of office today at Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

Chakwera who lost the presidential elections retained his parliamentary seat for Lilongwe North West.

A total of 129 MPs have been sworn-in today while 63 parliamentarians will take their oaths on Tuesday.

The swearing in ceremony is being chaired by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda.

Speaking with the media, MP for Mwanza Central Constituency Nicholas Dausi said the new MPs should remember the developmental projects they pledged to their people who elected them.

In her remarks, Independent legislator for Lilongwe North Constituency Monica Chang’anamuno said she will serve the people in her constituency regardless of their party affiliations.

Chang’anamuno thanked the people who voted her into the office saying she wants to transform her constituency and bring more developmental projects in the area.

On her part, Former Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka-Chilenje said the work of a Member of Parliament requires the MP to be with the people who voted them.

“As politicians we do promise a lot of developmental projects to people as such we are supposed to fulfil the promises.

“In my case, although l had a lot of responsibilities during last session of parliament I was making sure I found time to see people in my Constituency,” said Mcheka-Chilenje who is MP for Nsanje North Constituency.

On Wednesday, the MPs will elect Speaker, First Deputy Speaker and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.