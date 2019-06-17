Tippex mocked our democracy – activists

.. Justify calls for Ansah’s resignation

From being an innocent correction fluid used to erase errors on printed and written documents, Tippex is now perceived to be a liquid which was used to steal the 2019 tripartite elections in Malawi.

According to human rights defenders Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence, the use of tippex seriously violated human rights of Malawians through fraud elections.

The two while citing the renowned author, John Stuart Mill, who once said “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing” called for an action on the election results released by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) weeks ago.

“This election became a mockery of democracy and a pre-ordained victory for the ruling party. Citizens must peacefully demand electoral justice without fear or favour,” said the two activists.

Mtambo and Trapence added that MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah presided over one of the worst elections in living memory.

“As Prof. Garton Kamchedzera rightly put it, MEC ‘acted as a competitor in these elections instead of being a referee.’ These irregularities mean that Jane Ansah and her team cannot be trusted,” added Mtambo and Trapence.

The defenders have further called for a new commission “independent and impartial” to be formed in the country.

The activists have organised to be held on June 20 following reports of irregularities in the May 21 polls.