Sheriffs impound three Mzuni vehicles

Sheriffs stormed Mzuzu University on Wednesday where they impounded three vehicles.

The vehicles – a lorry, a minibus and a land cruiser – were taken following the university’s failure to pay Mzuni players K32 million.

The university’s student union confirmed that the vehicles had been seized.

“We write to inform the whole student community that we had temporary official visitors within the campus. The Directorate of Publications, Information and Publicity can confirm that Sheriffs from Mzuzu High Court had come some hours ago to forfeit some of the institution’s property whose worth should amount to the money (MK32million) demanded by Mzuni FC players who need their money.

“Following the discussions that had been there indoors between the plaintiff (Claimants) and the defendant (Mzuni), it has finally happened that Mzuni’s three vehicles; white lorry, a 16-seater Hiace and a land-cruiser have been seized by these sheriffs. We are yet to get management stand on how these vehicles will be redeemed back into the campus,” the union said in a letter to students.

The university used to sponsor Mzuni FC but the sponsorship ended after team management rejected the university council’s proposal that the Super League club should only consist of players who are Mzuni students.

In May, the players went to court saying the university owes them K32 million in unpaid allowances.

Chairperson for Mzuni FC Albert Mtungambera Harawa refused to comment on the issue when contacted.

“This issue involves players not Mzuni as a club, thank you” Harawa said.

Mzuni FC is still participating in the Super League but is currently facing financial problems.