Karonga Utd humble Masters

Karonga United returned to winning ways on Sunday in the TNM Super League after edging out Masters Security 2-1 in an entertaining match played at the Karonga Stadium.

The victory which was earned courtesy of goals from Misheck Seliman and Chrispin Maghanga was the hosts’ first win since suffering back to back defeats to Chitipa United and Be Forward Wonderers.

The visitors who came into the game looking to collect all six maximum points after thumping Chitipa 3-0 on Saturday scored through Amadu Makawa.

In an action packed first half, Karonga’s Aziz Mwakifuna skied over a penalty in the 4th minute after the referee awarded the spot kick to the hosts following a handball in the Masters area.

Siliman put the ingwinas in front in the 10th minute following an assist from the impressive Maghanga.

But the lead only lasted 8 minutes as Makawa cancelled out the opener after a cleverly worked set piece

Despite suffering a setback with the equalizer, the home side continued to pile the pressure on the visitors with their one touch football.

With 9 minutes remaining before the break, Chrispin Maghanga put Karonga into a deserved lead again with a superb finish after a thrilling team move.

In the second half, the hosts chose to retreat in their own half allowing the Lilongwe based outfit the possession and territory.

Despite enjoying a lion’s share of possession, Masters struggled to create chances to get back into the game and in fact the hosts looked more threatening on their attacks and should have killed off the game with the numerous chances that they created on the break.

In a post-match interview, Karonga United coach Dan Dzinkambani expressed delight in his team’s win.

“We were a marvel to watch today and the scoreline flattered Masters as we should have won by a more convincing scoreline,” he said.

According to Masters Security assistant coach Elia Kananji, they have no complaints about the result as they were beaten by the better side on the day.

“We made a slow start to the match and we were punished for it hence we struggled to get back into the contest as we failed to find any rhythm to our play,” he explained.

With the win, Karonga United have climbed up to 10th on the log table with 7 points from 9 matches while Masters are a place up with the same number of points but from only 6 matches.