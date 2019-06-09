The infiltration strategy is at work: MCP warned of UTM

…Malawians should be vigilant and desist from being manipulated

What the UTM leader, Saulos Chilima, said last week at the Mzuzu rally on Saturday and during his press briefing on Friday has greatly drifted away my belief that he is in a genuine fight against this fraud which as a nation we are mourning.

Even the conduct of the UTM lawyers who are involved in the consolidated case leaves a lot to be trusted. They are conducting themselves in an extremely suspicious fashion.