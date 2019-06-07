Devotion: Truth doesn’t change

Psalm 119:89 “LORD, your word is settled in heaven forever.”

The Word of God is settled. It is established forever and cannot change. Heaven and earth May change, but His Word remains.

The Bible tells us that the Word of God is the truth. John 17:17 “Sanctify them in the truth. Your word is truth.” That means the truth is established forever. Facts may change but truth doesn’t change.

For example the truth of the Word says by His stripes you were healed (1 Peter 2:24) and the other truth says Christ became poor that through his poverty you should become rich (2 Cor 8:9). That means it’s established that you are both in good health and rich.

But facts of life may show you otherwise. You may look at your pocket and declare that you are poor. You may look at your Health report and declare that you are sick. However, every believer needs to stick to the truth because truth is established forever and ever.

Facts can’t change truth because facts are based on physical circumstances whereas truth is based on permanent Word of God. Stick to what God said and let every man’s say be false. Romans 3:4 “…Indeed, let God be true but every man a liar.”

Confess the truth, focus on the truth and you will see your life turning towards that. Don’t accept facts of life, they are temporal but accept unseen truth of the word of God which are permanent. 2 Corinthians 4:18 “‘while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”

If you lacked money for some days, that doesn’t qualify you as a poor person. If you failed once or twice, that doesn’t qualify you to be called a failure. If you didn’t get it right after several attempts, truth says you are still a winner. Do it and you will get it right. Even if you don’t have a child, you are not barren, you are still fruitful and you can have children. Don’t listen to voices of facts, they are voices of failures. Listen to the voice of truth that leads you into triumph.

Confession

I have the Word of God in me. I stick to the truth of the Word. I refuse to listen to any lie of the enemy. In Jesus name. Amen.

