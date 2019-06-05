Kwimbira in France for second World Cup

Malawian FIFA Assistant Referee Bernadettar Kwimbira-Nzika is in France where she is expected to officiate at the 2019 Women’s World Cup which kicks off on 7th June through to 7th July 2019.

Kwimbira, who is among the 7 African Assistant Referees selected for this year’s tournament left the country last week to attend a pre-tournament course ahead of her second World Cup appearance.

She also run the line at the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada where she officiated the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu attended the FIFA Congress meeting on Monday while a delegation of first vice president James Mwenda, second vice president Othaniel Jara, General Secretary Alfred Gunda and National Women’s Football Association chairperson Suzgo Ngwira is also in Paris to represent FAM at the FIFA Congress which is taking place today.

The Elective Congress is among other things expected to give incumbent FIFA President Gianni Infantino a second term unopposed.