Simso league kicks off today

Northern Region Simso Football League kicks off this afternoon.

The 2019 season will be launched today at Rumphi Stadium.

Speaking on Friday, General Secretary for the league Masiya Nyasulu said preparations for the new season have been completed.

“We are set and the association has put everything in place to roll out the 2019 season and we are going to launch the season in style. The main game will be a social game between Rumphi Social and Ekwendeni Socials,” said Nyasulu.

He added that sponsorship for the league this season is K5 million from K7 million last season but he said the prize for the winner remain the same.

Eighteen teams will participate in the 2019 Simso league season.