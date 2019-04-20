I will never forgive Ben Phiri for insulting Shanil – JB

Former Malawi president Joyce Banda says she will never forgive Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of elections Ben Phiri for insulting former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri.

Banda said in a statement that Phiri offended her personally and all Yao women in Malawi.

Phiri recently attacked Dzimbiri saying her marriage with former President Bakili Muluzi ended because she did not know how to perform bedroom duties.

He later made an unconditional apology to Dzimbiri and all women in Malawi.

However, Banda said in a statement this morning that she will never forgive the DPP politician.

“I want you to know that I have forgiven you numerous times before but I will never forgive you for insulting Dr Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and I personally shall never forgive you for insulting me personally as a Yao woman and all Yao women in Malawi,” she said.

She added that Dzimbiri is a dignified woman who has served her country with integrity.

In her statement, hailed Malawian men for respecting women, opening space for them and giving full support to Malawian women to participate in leadership positions.

“Decent men of our land do realize that while we are the majority in this world, we also have the special privilege and blessing of bringing the other half into this world. So they respect us fully as mothers.

“In fact it was a male President who set aside a special day to honour mothers in Malawi. It is for this reason that I will not allow a few sick ones like you demean women the way you have done,” she said.