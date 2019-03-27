Chilumpha volunteers himself: I will take Mutharika’s position at the debate

Leader of Tikonze People’s Movement Cassim Chilumpha has offered to take President Peter Mutharika’s place at Friday’s presidential debate.

Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) announced weeks ago that the party will not take part in the presidential debates hence the Malawi leader is not expected to show up on Friday.

Now, Chilumpha has offered to take Mutharika’s place at the debate which will involve presidential running mates of all major parties.

“I will attend and will participate even without invitation. I know someone who will not show up but is appearing in this poster. I will take his place!

“Someone just called me to confirm if indeed Dr Chilumpha comes from KK and I said yes,” Chilumpha said.

Three presidential debates will take place in the run up to the 2019 elections and all debates are scheduled for Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Candidates invited to the March 29th debate are Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika – Democratic Progressive Party (DPP); Mr. Atupele Austin Muluzi – United Democratic Front (UDF); Dr. Lazarus Chakwera – Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Dr. Saulos Chilima – UTM.

The debate that will take place on Tuesday, April 2nd will have Dr. Cassim Hamim Chilumpha – Tikonze Peoples Movement; Professor John Eugene Chisi – Umodzi Party; Mr. Reverend Hadwick Kaliya – Independent and Mr. Peter Dominic Sinosi Driver Kuwani – Mbakuwaku Movement for Development.

The last debate will take place on 5th April and will involve all registered presidential candidates.

Organisers said the candidates have been grouped to ensure quality as well as an opportunity for the candidates to have ample time to defend their policies and manifestos.

Prior to their respective debates, all candidates will be asked to sign a pledge of non-violence.