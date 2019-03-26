Mzuni to play in Super League, Airtel Top 8

Mzuni chairperson Albert Mtungambera Harawa has insisted that the club will participate in the 2019 Super League and the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Harawa said they will take part in the two competitions despite reports saying that the team will be dissolved.

“A lot of stories have been written but come rain, come sun shine the team will participate in Super League and Top 8,”he said.

Harawa refused to reveal how they are going to run the team and he also denied reports that the team is up for sale.

“Mzuni is here and it is not for sale, don’t trust what social media is giving you, we are not going anywhere,” Harawa said.

Meanwhile, the club is preparing for the new Super League season and over the weekend played Zolozolo in a friendly match.

Earlier this month, Mzuzu University Council said it cannot continue supporting the club. The decision was made days after the council also rejected a K140 million sponsorship for the club.

The council said it will only support a college team that will take part in extracurricular activities not competitive football.