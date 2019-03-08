Chikwawa floods kill six

Following the heavy downpour which has hit most parts of the country, six people have been confirmed dead in floods that have rocked Chikwawa.

Confirming the development was Chikwawa police public relations officer, Constable Foster Benjamin who said one of the victims is a Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA).

Benjamin further said two of the casualties are from the same family and they have been swept away by the flooding Livunzu River on Wednesday evening.

The publicist continued to say that the health worker, who was working at Maperera Health Centre, met his fate while attempting to cross a swollen Nkhathe River in the East Bank area.

It is further reported that at Khongono village in the area of Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo, which borders Chikwawa and Thyolo, a 35-year-old woman, Alice Kalikokha, died after a wall collapsed on her following heavy rains.

In a related development, a 6-year-old boy drowned in a dam which was filled up by flooding water in Traditional Authority Maseya’s area in the district.

So far, six people have been confirmed dead following an ongoing torrential rain.

Meanwhile, police are urging the public not to cross swollen rivers but rather wait for such rivers to recede before resuming their crossings.