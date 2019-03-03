Sulom elects new executive committee

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has new office bearers and just like in the top flight league which has more Central Region based sides, the majority of those elected are based in the Central Region.

Delegates from the 16-teams decided their new executive through the voting where most of the seats in the Sulom executive committee went to the Central Region.

Former Masters Security General Secretary Zechariah Nyirenda defeated Major Thoko Chazema, Aggrey Khonje and Muhamad Selemani to become the body’s Vice General Secretary.

The most exciting contest was between the former Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary David Kanyenda and the former Masters Security FC Team Manager Selemani but by the end of the epic battle, it was the latter who assumed office, with Malinda Chinyama outsmarting Ernest Mangani for the position of Treasurer.

Lieutenant Colonel Gilbert Mitawa was entrusted with the Vice Presidency position while Allie Mwachande, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, Henry Banda, Charles Manyungwa and Michael Chemaele are Sulom’s new executive members.

Tiya Somba Banda is Sulom’s President after he was elected for the position unopposed together with Williams Banda as the General Secretary.