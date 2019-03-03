Mzuni up for sale

Reports reaching Malawi24 indicate that Mzuzu University management has decided to sell Mzuni.

According to various reports in the local media, the University’s Vice Chancellor is said to have made a final decision regarding the future of the team which is likely to be put on the market after the management’s decision not to bankroll the club.

A week ago, Mzuzu University through the Vice Chancellor turned down a K140 million sponsorship package from Central Health Medical Aid (CHMA) as a decision to get rid of the team was already made.

It has also been reported that a meeting between Council and Mzuzu University Students Representative Committee (MUSREC) made a resolution to disband the team as one way of pulling out of every competition.

Mzuni’s Council has made it clear that even if a sponsor is found, the management will not accept any offer, saying the only way for the club to continue playing in the top flight is to sell it to whoever would want the team to continue playing competitive football.

It all started last season when the management announced that only Mzuni students would be the ones allowed to play for the team due to financial constraints.

The decision shocked many as it was discovered that the club had less than five players who are students at the university.

The team, which has started preseason trainings, finished last season on 8th position and is expected to play in the Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup this season.