Man arrested for stealing items worth K2 million

Police in Kasungu have arrested Christopher Phiri aged 29 for breaking into a shop and stealing smartphones and 30 cellphone batteries worth K2 million.

Kasungu Police Public Relations officer Harry Namwaza said that during the night of February 15, 2019 the suspect together with some unidentified suspects who are still at large broke into General Suppliers Shop situated at Kasungu boma which belongs to Ketan Patel where they made away with the said items.

Namwaza added that after receiving a complaint, police detectives successfully instituted an inquiry into the case and through intelligence collection of information they managed to arrest Phiri.

“During the night of February 24, 2019, Police detectives raided the suspect’s house at Katema area where they arrested him and managed to recover four TECHNO smart phones. Upon searching his house, police found one metal cutter which is suspected to have been used during the time Phiri was committing the offence,” he explained.

Police also found tire threads (linya) similar to those that were found on the scene of crime.

Meanwhile, police enquiries are still underway to recover the remaining stolen properties and apprehend other suspects.

The 29 year old Christopher Phiri has been charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony therein and he will appear before court soon.

Phiri comes from Kapindula village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu district.