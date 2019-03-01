Poet Manto to release Rhymes of an African Son Part 2

Poet Emmanuel Manto Banda has disclosed he will unleash his second poetry album Rhymes of an African Son Part 2 this month.

Manto, a magician when it comes to playing with words, carries over the real life issues to the part 2. The impending collection knocks two years after his maiden album.

The poet revealed to Malawi24 on Wednesday, a number of issues which the album tackles.

“Rhymes of an African Son Part 2 addresses a wide range of issues. These include love in its simple state, and challenges facing African countries at large,” said Manto.

He also speaks about the killings and abductions of persons with albinism, an issue which is currently haunting the country.

The collection houses 10 poems which are in English and Chichewa languages. Five poems apiece have been split into the aforementioned languages.

According to Manto, the album will be launched in the country’s four cities with colleges being the main targets. It will be delivered in both audio and visual.

Sponsors for the project are Dr Pearson Nkhoma, renowned poet Q Malewezi, and Sam Kawale. It was produced by Syca Mo and Desciple of Blem Studios.