Bed bugs attack Chanco

An outbreak of bed bugs has hit hostels at Chancellor College in Zomba.

On Thursday, the students union released a press warning its students to take note of the bugs and report immediately to the college maintenance office for fumigation.

The bugs are speculated to have disturbed the students for months now.

Bedbugs commonly known as Sikidzi are small, reddish-brown parasitic insects that bite the exposed skin of sleeping humans and animals to feed on their blood. Although bedbugs aren’t known to spread disease, they can cause other public health and economic issues.

Officer of the General Secretary, Lizzie Nkhata has promised the students that the college will take immediate action to tackle the problem in no time. This will involve fumigating the entire hostels to avoid spread of the bugs.

Apparently, some students have already moved to residences off campus residences to accommodate them for the time being.