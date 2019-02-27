APAM not meeting Mutharika

The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has refused to meet President Peter Mutharika for a dialogue.

Mutharika expressed interest to meet the group on Thursday in the wake of their planned vigils at the state house in Lilongwe. This was revealed via a statement which was signed by secretary to the government Lloyd Muhara.

“It has pleased the president of the Republic of Malawi, his Excellency Professor Peter Mutharika, to meet the leadership of Apam as well as other key stakeholders that are working to address challenges faced by people with albinism,” reads part of the statement.

In response to the invitation, Apam President Overstone Kondowe has distanced the organization from the meeting. Kondowe argues that action is needed instead of dialogue in the view of urgency of the matter.

Meanwhile, the organization will continue with its planned vigils at the state house from 6th to 8th March. The vigils are meant to call for the government to act as atrocities against people with albinism are not ending.

Media reports indicate that at least 24 people had with albinism have been killed or abducted since 2014.