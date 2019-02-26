Malawi’s Chikupira passes trials in RSA

Malawi national women football team attacker, Vanessa ‘Mbinho’ Chikupira, has passed trials at South Africa’s JVW Ladies, a team which has Banyana Banyana players.

Chikupira, who was playing for Blantyre Zero Fc in this country has signed a one year long deal with the rainbow nation’s side which will take her up to February next year.

Both the player and her agent, Prince Jere of Touchline Sports Management Agency, have confirmed the development in an interview with Malawi24 from Johannesburg.

Chikupira was excited that her dream to play outside this country has now been fulfilled and promised Malawians that they should expect good things from her.

“I am happy that this bigger team for women here in South Africa has shown interest in my services, I am thanking God for this opportunity.

“I am promising that I will do greater things to our national team in the matches which are coming ahead,” she said.

In his remarks, Jere said this is a sign that women football in Malawi has improved a lot considering that JVW Ladies FC comprises most players who are doing well in the South African women national football team.

“Mbinho is a talented skilful player, this is a great move for her and for this country as our national team will benefit a lot from experience which she’ll be getting from this club.

“I am happy that this is our year of answers, we should be sending a lot of kids like these ones, there are lot there, this is great opportunity for her,” Jere said.

Chikupira will join the group of professional Malawian women players such as Chabinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, who are playing in China and Sweden respectively.