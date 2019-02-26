CCJP supports APAM vigils

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has endorsed vigils planned by Association of People with Albinism in Malawi slated from 6th to 8th March this year over state failure to end the attacks and senseless killings.

In a statement signed by CCJP National Coordinator Boniface Chibwana, the Catholic institution has expressed dismay over continued attacks and killings of people living with albinism in Malawi.

CCJP has disclosed that APAM is justified to hold vigils and demonstrations over attacks on persons with albinism in the country.

The Catholic institution has since urged government and other stakeholders not to block APAM from holding vigils against government failure to protect people with albinism.

The institution has also called for speedy investigations of cases involving people with albinism in the the country.

Adding further, CCJP has called for an independent court that is to be mandated to handle killings and attacks cases of people with albinism.

However, CCJP has commended government for coming up with National Action Plan (NAP) on persons with albinism in Malawi.

Malawi has witnessed attacks and killings of persons with albinism over myths that their body parts break chains of poverty.

Graves of persons with albinism have been found tampered for bones that people suspect are used for charms.

CCJP is an advocacy and governance arm of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM),