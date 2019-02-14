Nsanje Lalanje DPP aspirant commends MEC

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Gladys Ganda has commended Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for guiding parties and candidates following the issuance of Electoral Code of Conduct for parties and candidates.

The Democratic Progressive Party aspirant, Gladys Ganda, said this in interview on Tuesday at Magoti Primary School where Youth Coalition for the Consolidation of Democracy (YCD), the 50-50 implementing agency, organized an interface meeting to allow the electorate to interact with female aspirants in the constituency.

The Electoral Code of Conduct is advocating for issue based campaign and avoid language and statements that easily incite violence, hatred, unrest and that instill fear among members of the public in order to have peaceful, fair, free and credible elections.

The aspirant said women are mostly targeted by their male counterparts by calling them names and mudslinging when it is time for campaigning which she said frustrates women’s efforts to concentrate on their campaign.

“By issuing a code of conduct as a guiding paper for parties and candidates, I feel they have done women a great favour because most men out there in this constituency are ready to frustrate us, they intimidate us calling names so that we should fail.

“I should thank people of Nsanje Lalanje because they have been supportive to our cause and their large numbers at our meetings is a message enough that they want a female to represent them as Member of Parliament come May 21,” said Ganda.

She added that politics is not about castigating others but one should be able to unveil what one wants to do for the people.

When her turn came to sell herself, Anne Sheha Ngwali, an independent parliamentary aspirant, applauded YCD saying she will prioritise agriculture to let people have food in their homes so that they concentrate on developmental projects.

“We thank YCD for mobilizing such an audience, some did not know us, as an independent candidate I have less resources compared to those that are supported by their parties and this is an opportunity for me to sell out my manifesto,” said Ngwali.

Triza Mandevana, who is representing UTM for Lalanje ward as aspiring councillor said she will meet people from Area and Village Development Committees to seek their advice on developmental projects.

In his speech, YCD Executive Director Francis Folley, said they want to make sure that they have reached out to all women who are contesting for political positions in Nsanje and make them popular.

He commended the community for being supportive and advised them to report those who entice them with money to win their support.

“We wanted the female aspirants to meet the electorate so that the electorate is made aware of what the aspirants want to do and at same time allow the electorate to question and comment on what the aspirants promise to do, and it was just a great event, the people have embraced the concept,” said Folley.

He said Nsanje has had unbalanced development because it has been largely presented by men, where there is one female councilor and Member of Parliament.

He added that women have a different understanding of developmental projects they want to be implemented in their respective areas which he said is a reason enough to mobilize masses.