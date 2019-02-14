47 aspiring MPs present nomination papers in Dowa

A record of 47 candidates have presented their Nomination Papers to contest for seven parliamentary seats in Dowa.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) rejected Nomination Papers for two candidates, Steven Chingondo (People’s Party) and Florence Banda (Democratic People’s Congress _ DEPECO) on the grounds that they did not pay Nomination fees.

Former legislators, Alice Mtodwa Mwale, Leckford Thotho Mwanza, Ephraim Kayembe, Tarsizio Yetala, Ewart Gawanani, Lyton Dzombe, Lyford Chilunjika and incumbent legislator , Harry Njoka Chipeni have bounced back for a parliamentary seat proving to the world that old soldiers never die.

According to the papers presented to MEC in the district, there are 21 independent candidates, some of whom did not make it in the primary elections of their parties.

In Dowa South East, the incumbent legislator, Harry Njoka Chipeni who lost to Halima Daudi in the MCP primaries is standing as an independent candidate with Tarsizio Yetala, former Deputy Minister of Local Government in Dr. Bakili Muluzi’s UDF led government, also standing.

In Dowa Central, Dr. Jean Nachika Kaliliani (DPP) will face seven other candidates, among them, Robert Harawa (MCP), Georgina Chunga who is MCP councillor but has switched goal posts to UTM and Madalitso Namwaza (UDF).

In Dowa West, the incumbent legislator, Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi (MCP) will face stiff competition with former legislator, Ephraim Kayembe, Lyford Chilunjika and two other candidates including Double Star Moyenda.

In Dowa North East, the incumbent legislator, Samuel Kawale (MCP) has 9 candidates to battle it out including former Minister of Information in the late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika’s DPP led government, longest serving MCP legislator Alice Mtodwa Mwale and Annie Nyadani Makuta ( UTM).

In Dowa East, the incumbent parliamentarian Richard Chimwendo Banda (MCP) will face three contenders who include DPPs Benson Lazaro Chimsewu, UTM’s John Manuel Kanyemba and independent candidate Damalise Kamphonje Sosola whose primaries results were decided in a court of law against Chimwendo Banda.

In Dowa Ngala, the incumbent parliamentarian, Dr. Elias Chakwera will battle it out with former legislators Ewart Gawanani and Lyton Dzombe and four others while in Dowa North the incumbent legislator Enos Chitatanga will go face to face with the losing candidate during MCP primaries Joseph Chafukila along with two others.

In the 2014 tripartite elections, the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) scooped six parliamentary seats with one going to the DPP through Dr. Jean Nachika Kaliliani while all the 14 ward councilors dressed in MCP Black Cock flag.