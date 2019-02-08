DPP MP promises construction of Chilinga-Muloza Road

Member of Parliament for Phalombe East Amos Mailosi who is also Deputy Minister of Defence says construction works for Chilinga to Muloza road will commence soon as the contractor has been identified.

Mailosi made the remarks after submitting his nomination papers for the Parliamentarian position in the coming elections to Malawi Electoral commission (MEC) at Nazombe Primary school in Phalombe.

“I am overwhelmed as I have been escorted by Traditional leaders and government officials to present the nomination papers. This is a symbol that all these people have actually allowed me to represent the DPP party in Phalombe East. Let me assure the people gathered here that anytime soon we will be handing over the construction project of Chilinga to Muloza road to the contractor.”

He added that he has served well in his first term and he is going to continue working hard especially to translate government policies.

“Under the leadership of President Peter Mutharika we have done a lot of developmental projects for Phalombe. The construction of District hospital is underway, there is Naminjiwa community college where a lot of youths from the district are benefiting,” he said.

With the multitude of people who gathered at Nazombe primary school, Mailosi said people already trusted him during his first term and come May 21, he will continue providing developmental projects for Phalombe East.

One of the Traditional leaders who was present at the event, T/A Nkhulambe said that she will work hand in hand with the government and Phalombe residents so that all the developmental works are taken good care of.

“As chiefs we are also mandated to develop our areas. We are happy learning that our MP will start constructing Chilinga to Muloza road soon,” he said.

According to T/A Nkhulambe, this road will bring easy transportation hence will promote more businesses in the area.