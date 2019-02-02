Jumani laid to rest

Jumani Johanson, self-acclaimed son of the first head of state of Malawi Kamuzu Banda, has been laid to rest today at Chawuluma village, T/A Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba.

Ashes of Jumani’s late mother Mirriam Kaunda were also brought all the way from Sweden to Malawi to be buried together with Jumani side by side.

Thousands came to say goodbye to late Jumani including his adopted father Mr Johanson, his sister Amanda, wife and relatives, politicians Edgar Tembo, Kamuzu Chibambo and Olipa Myaba as well as government officials and friends of Jumani from all walks of life.

Speaking at the funeral, the adopted father Mr Johanson said he is sad to lose Jumani whom he took as a real son.

“I am sad and am speechless and to lose him to me who I took him as a real son of mine.

“When I was marring my late wife Mirriam in 1978, he and his sister Amanda were so young and that time we were in Lilongwe before we left to Sweden in 1979 and I managed to send him to school and he did everything to complete his studies,” said Johanson.

Representing the Kaunda family was James Kaunda who asked all members to join hands.

“It is so sad to bury Jumani today and his sudden death gives us a lot of questions, but let us all joins hands and work together. Let the family handle this and work as one family,” he said.

Church of central Africa Presbytery CCAP led the funeral ceremony.

Jumani died last Saturday, a few months after coming to Malawi. He claimed to be late Kamuzu Banda’s and was pushing for a DNA test to prove his claims.

He was born on 2 May, 1973 and is survived by three children, first born son Jumani junior who is 18 and his sister aged 14 from a Swedish mother and a daughter from his South African wife Lebohang.