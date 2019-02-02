Musician behind ‘Mizikiti ichoke nyama, ya nkhumba idyedwe’ song arrested

Police in Mulanje have arrested Anderson Alfred Chipwaila aged 29, a musician known as Mesho for his controversial song against the Muslim community.

According to a report from Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer Greciam Ngwira, the suspect has been arrested at Mathambi trading centre following a tip-off.

“It’s true we have arrested the suspect for his song which has caused debate on social media and angered our Muslim brothers but he will be charged and transferred to regional offices,” Ngwira said.

Ngwira said the suspect is likely to be handed over to regional offices for further investigations since he did not commit the offence in Mulanje.

Mesho’s song which was promoting the eating of pork and removing mosques has made a lot of noise on social media.

Muslim community groups asked stakeholders to act on the matter.

Mesho hails from Binali village, enior Chief Nkanda in Mulanje.