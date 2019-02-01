Breaking: Shepherd Bushiri arrested in South Africa

News from the Rainbow nation indicates that self-acclaimed seer of the future Shepherd Bushiri has been arrested.

According to his communication director, Ephraim Nyondo, Bushiri has been arrested for fraud and money laundering.

Bushiri was arrested together with his wife by South Africa’s officers from the Directorate for Priority Investigations (HAWKS).

“He has been detained and is being questioned by the HAWKS in Silverton, Pretoria” said Nyondo in a statement.

His cars have also been seized.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest and told the media that the case against the couple was linked to alleged offences of fraud and money laundering, as well as the contravention of South Africa’s Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), which had been committed from 2015.

The contravention of the Act was in relation to Exchange Control Regulations relating to foreign currency of $1 147 200 (around K840 million).

The couple, said the Hawks, are expected to appear before the Pretoria Commercial Crime Court on Monday.

In recent days, Bushiri has been under fire and attack in South Africa after three people died at his church in a stampede.