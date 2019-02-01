Chakwera fired up for Monday

…says he leads while others follow

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera says it is not merely a coincidence that he will be the first presidential aspirant to present his nomination papers to MEC this Monday.

After being named the first, Chakwera said it is an indication that he leads the way while ‘others’ follow.

“I will be the first candidate to present my papers, because I am ready to lead while the others follow me all the way to election day,” he posted on Facebook.

Chakwera then urged Malawians to join him on the day.

He said he has been always available for the people and thus needs to be voted into power.

“Fellow Malawians, for the past five years, while some were looting billions from our treasury through various “gates” and others were watching idly protecting their positions and pensions, I did not rest in my pursuit to safeguard your heritage.

“I have fought with you. I have sweated with you. I have toiled with you. I have protested with you. I have spoken for you. I have wept with you. I have prayed with you,”

His runningmate is Sidik Mia whose joining the party led to the exit for Richard Msowoya.

He faces the UTM, DPP and other 18 interested aspirants in the race to the presidency.