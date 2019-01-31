Zac Nyirenda steps down as Masters Security GS

…vying for VGS post at Sulom

Masters Security FC General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda has stepped down from his position with immediate effect to concentrate on his bid for the Vice General Secretary’s position at the Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Sulom elections will be held at the Annual General Meeting in March this year.

Nyirenda officially tendered his resignation letter to the club’s owner Alfred Gangata on Thursday morning.

“As you are aware that I am currently vying for the post of Vice General Secretary for the Super League of Malawi next month, I therefore resign with immediate effect.

“I am grateful to the club owner Mr. Alfred Gangata and the entire Masters Security Football Club for the opportunity I was accorded to serve as the GS for the club,” reads part of the letter.

Nyirenda was part of the team which won promotion into the top flight in 2017 from Chipiku Central Region League.

The club struggled a lot in the debut season, finishing on 13th position.

However, the team enjoyed much success in the just ended season where they won the Carlsberg Cup before finishing 4th in the TNM Super League.

According to reports, Nyirenda is a hot favorite for the position of the Vice General Secretary of Sulom, hence giving him the courage to surrender his position at Masters.