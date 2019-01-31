Falling tree kills man, damages property worth K11m

A 35-year-old Amadu Makwemba in Mangochi district has died after being hit by a falling Mthundu tree.

The incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday at Mthundu Trading Centre along Mangochi-Makanjira road.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi said that during the day a branch of the tree fell on four shops, damaging property worth K11 million.

The branch also blocked the road.

“Later, the community members assembled at the Trading centre and were clearing the road and surroundings in order to resume their usual businesses.

“During the clearance, another branch fell from the same tree hitting Makwemba on the chest and he died on the spot,” Daudi said.

A woman identified as Esnart Kalimanjira (65) who was fetching firewood was also seriously injured and part of her right foot has been amputated.

Two other people sustained minor injuries and were treated as out-patients.

Postmortem conducted on the remains of Makwemba at Mangochi district hospital showed that he died due to internal bleeding from multiple fractures.

Meanwhile, the value of the estimated property has been pegged at K11,000,000.

Amadu Makwemba hailed from Steven 2 village in the area of traditional authority Chowe in Mangochi.