K5 million worth of stolen items recovered

Police in Limbe have arrested four men for being found with stolen items worth over K5 million.

This is according to Limbe police publicist Patrick Mussa who said the four were arrested on January 18.

They have been identified as Steven Harrison Mitambo aged 25, Christopher Diva aged 31, Millias Mauluka aged 31 and Bright A Lingo Chimdima aged 24.

The publicist said due to a series of breaking offences in Limbe policing area, Limbe CID personnel carried out an intelligence driven operation in Machinjiri, Makhetha, Chirimba and Bangwe townships, which led to the arrest of the four.

The detectives searched the suspects’ houses where they found 10 plasma TV Screens, one upright KIC fridge, computers, radios, speakers, DVD players, decoders, amplifiers, blankets/beddings, and assorted household items.

Sub Inspector Chathyoka added that the items were stolen last year (2018) in Limbe policing area and other surrounding areas.

The four have been charged with ‘Receiving stolen property’ and found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen, and they will appear before court soon as investigations are still underway to apprehend more suspects and recover more items.

Meanwhile, police have thanked members of the public for their continuous provision of fruitful information which in most cases lead to apprehension of criminals and have since advised people who had their property stolen to go at the formation to identify their property.

In a related development, Blantyre Police have also arrested 23 men suspected to have been committing various offences.

According to the city’s police deputy publicist, the suspects were netted on Thursday during a daylong sweeping exercise conducted by Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Sub Inspector Chathyoka said among the suspects, 14 have been charged with touting and 7 suspects are answering a charge of idle and disorderly while the rest are facing charges ranging from conduct likely to cause breach of peace to illegal vending.

The deputy publicist further added that the suspects will be taken to court soon to answer their respective charges.