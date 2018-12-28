The Bushiris hosts hundreds of Malawians in South Africa

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, gave a rare Christmas treat to Malawians living in South Africa on December 25 when they hosted them at their hotel, SB Sparkling Waters and Spa.

The treat started around 2 pm with a luncheon where local Malawian dish, which is also served at the hotel, was the order of the moment.

Bushiri and his wife joined the treat around 4pm for an interaction which mostly involved live bands.

The couple flew a local Mingoli band from Lilongwe to dish out the best of traditional songs.

Other renowned artists that performed include Wendy Harawa, Onesimus, Gregory and the sensational Lawi.

In his speech Bushiri, who spoke on behalf of his wife who was the guest of honor, said: “They had planned to have their vacation in Dubai but she (wife, prophetess Mary Bushiri) changed her mind and advised we invite different Malawians to our hotel and have a great time with them.”

Bushiri added that he and his wife are so passionate in their love for Malawians and they will never stop supporting them.

The couple also took the opportunity of the event to advise Malawians to be very careful during this period of campaign as many people will be coming, in form of charity and goodwill, to deceive them.

Bushiri, who started the Flag initiative when he launched his six books in Malawi as a show of patriotism, carried a Malawian flag throughout the event which ended at around 8pm with dinner.

