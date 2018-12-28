Ace Holdings support MUST student

Ace Holdings Limited has paid K530,000 annual tuition for a student at Malawi University of Science Technology (MUST).

When presenting a cheque for the student, The firm’s Managing Director Macdonald Chisale said plans are underway to set up a foundation that will be offering scholarships for needy students.

“We believe in corporate social responsibility because it is one of our core values. We have been helping needy students at University of Malawi. This time we were approached by MUST management come to the rescue of James Kombe who has been struggling in terms of paying tuition fee. So we feel the foundation will help in offering needy students because we will be providing scholarships,” he said.

Chisale added that Ace Holdings Limited will support other struggling students at Unima.

He then asked Kombe to work hard to attract more support from well-wishers.

“It is the results that will sway well-wishers to support him,” he said.

MUST Head of Sports Science, Ivy Chinangwa, commended Ace Holdings Limited for supporting the student with tuition fees saying the gesture was welcome as Kombe will now be concentrating on his studies rather looking for money.

Ace Holdings Limited deals in ICT where it identifies a problem, carry out a research and provide solution.