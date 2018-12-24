Bedbugs hits Mponela Hospital

…Councillor calls for prayers

Bedbugs are causing havoc at Mponela Rural Hospital in Dowa district.

Dowa District Council’s Health and Environment Service Committee chairperson, Councillor Jeremoth Jumbe, said government is trying all it can to address the problem.

Jumbe was responding to a concern raised by a Business representative to the Dowa District Council, Samuel Chunga, who wanted to find out what precautionary measures the council has made to address the problem of bedbugs which keeps on resurfacing at the hospital.

Jumbe said bedbugs keep on resurfacing because the hospital receive patients and guardians whose houses have been affected by the presence of bedbugs and when they go to the hospital, they go with the bugs.

He called on partners and NGOs to join hands with government in order to deal with bedbugs right from the people’s houses to slow down their fast multiplication.

Councillor Georgina Chunga of Mponela ward said some bedbugs are manmade as evidenced with what happened at St. Peters private school, Mponela where there was a prayer service.

Chunga said it was very strange to find a bag full of bedbugs at the hospital premises with no one claiming ownership.

She said the development of bedbugs in bags is signifying that the fight against bedbugs need spiritual prayers besides spraying of chemicals.

The councillor also reported the presence of bedbugs in desks at Mponela 2 primary school saying this is affecting teaching and learning at the school.