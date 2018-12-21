Mussa wins DPP primaries in Chiradzulu East

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa on Thursday won Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections in Chiradzulu East.

Presiding Officer for the elections, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, said Mussa amassed 3,650 votes while his main rival Joseph Nomale got 1,600 votes.

“We have sent this information to the Secretary General’s office who is to announce officially,” Kaunda said.

Earlier, social media reports indicated that Mussa had lost to his main rival but Vuwa dismissed the reports and condemned the misinformation.

“Henry Mussa has won the polls here in Chiradzulu East and it is very unfair to be spreading rumours that he has lost,” he said.

In other DPP primary elections on Thursday, Anna Kachikho won primary elections in Phalombe North Constituency, Minister of Agriculture Joseph Mwanamvekha emerged winner in Chiradzulu South while Bapu Khamisa lost to incumbent legislator Victor Musowa in Mulanje Bale constituency.

The winners will represent DPP in their respective constituencies in the 2019 elections.