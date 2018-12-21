Islamic organisation honours Abida Mia

An Islamic Organisation called Muslim Commission for Justice and Peace has honoured Abida Sidik Mia for empowering women to become independent in Malawi.

The organisation conferred certificate of recognition to Mia over her charity work and efforts in uplifting the lives of women.

Mia who is wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President and Business Mogul Sidik Mia has since commended the organisation for the recognition.

“Little did I know that the little we do is appreciated by others until yesterday in Chikwawa when the Muslim Commission for Justice and Peace conferred upon me a certificate of recognition for my charity work and my humble efforts in empowering women to become independent in the country and Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituency in particular

“I shall live to cherish this honour,” Mia said on Thursday.

Abida Sidik Mia will contest for the post of Member of Parliament (MP) in Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency on MCP ticket in 2019 Tripartite elections.