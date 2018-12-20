I have a future without Manchester United – Mourinho

…respect my position, demands José

Jose Mourinho who was sacked by the Red Devils on Tuesday due to poor results says he has “a future without Manchester United”.

Speaking to UK’s Sky Sports News on Wednesday, José Mourinho said he will not be talking about his departure from Manchester United out of the “deepest respect” he has for his former colleagues.

While ruling out out an early retirement, Mourinho said: “Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United.”

He, however, insisted that he will be leading a normal life until a new offer comes knocking on his door to manage again.

“I could speak about the not-so-good, but that’s not me. Until I get back to football, I feel I have the right to live my normal life” said Mourinho.

He reiterated similar sentiments in a statement that he issued to the media.

“Each time a chapter is closed I show my deepest respect and I don’t make any comments about my former colleagues” he said while pleading with the media to respect his privacy during this period.

“I hope the media will also respect my position and let me live my normal life until the moment I decide to return to football”

The special one, as he is fondly called, has gone back to his home in London. He insisted that he does not regret taking up the job at Manchester where Sir Alex Ferguson shoes also proved too big a size for Louis van Gaal and David Moyes.

“I have been immensely proud to wear the badge of Manchester United since the first day I arrived, and I believe all United fans recognise this. Just as was the case with my previous clubs, I have worked with some wonderful people and I believe that some will be my friends for life.” Mourinho said in a statement.

Mourinho has left with United dangling 15 points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, United has appointed its former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a caretaker until the end of the season. Solskjaer, nicknamed the smiling assassin, presided over the relegation of Cardiff City.